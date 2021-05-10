Deputies: Brother of NFL player found dead in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Authorities say the brother of a Chicago Bears player was found dead at a North Carolina electrical substation.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry says Tyrell Antar Cohen is believed to have died by electrocution while trying to climb power equipment.

He’s the brother of running back Tarik Cohen.



The News & Observer reports that Curry said Tyrell Cohen fled the scene of a car accident in Raleigh early Saturday morning.

Police couldn’t find him but started looking again when his family filed a missing-person report.

Curry says the employee of a Duke Energy substation in Raleigh found the body Sunday morning.

Authorities say they don’t suspect foul.