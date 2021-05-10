Eagle Scout candidate constructs ‘Blessing Box’ at Belville Town Hall

BELVILLE, NC, (WWAY) — Eagle Scout Candidate William Long, in partnership with town staff, recently completed the construction of a “Blessing Box” on the grounds of the Belville Town Hall.

The “box” is a permanent wooden structure that will hold food and toiletries donated by citizens so they can be accessed by those in need at any time of the day or night.

Long is a member of Boy Scout Troop 26 and the “Blessing Box” is his Eagle Scout project.

The community is welcomed to contribute items with the hope that the box will be continually stocked through kindness.

The project’s motto? “Take what you need and leave what you can.”

Donations can also be left with town staff Monday through Friday during normal business hours.

“Belville was proud to partner with William and help him with his Eagle Scout project. His ‘Blessing Box’ will benefit the needy in our community for years to come,” said Mayor Mike Allen. “William is an outstanding young man and the embodiment of the Boy Scout’s motto. He is literally helping others at all times.”

Long is the son of Belville Commissioner David Long.

“As you can imagine, I’m extremely proud of my son,” said Commissioner Long. “Thanks to him and the town’s staff, people in need of a little help will be able to find it during any hour of need.”