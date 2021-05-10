Five new subdivisions could be coming to Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County has seen so much growth in the last several years and there is no sign of it stopping.

During the meeting Monday, the board will discuss the adding five subdivisions to the unincorporated areas of the county. If all are approved, that means more than 4,000 new homes will be coming soon.

- Advertisement -

The largest housing project planned would be in the Ocean Isle Beach area which would bring 3,000 homes, town homes, and multi-family units.

County Senior Planner Marc Pages says while he doesn’t want to see this massive number at every month’s planning meeting, the growth is good and the county is managing it well.

“Our job as planners is to work with all the departments, whether it’s utilities, engineering, stormwater, NCDOT is always a big player,” Pages said.

He says they have been asking developed to “over-do” their stormwater infrastructure to prevent problems in the future and most of the developers have to do traffic studies before getting their driveway permits. If any new stoplights or other improvements are required, that cost falls on the developer.

While the county may see the growth as positive, WWAY ask some residents what they thought.

“I think it’ll be good for the economy and the area and growth,” resident Leeann Schmitt said.

“My philosophy is the bigger the better,” resident Ron Wernitznig told WWAY.

“I think that Brunswick County could handle it,” resident Susan Lowe said. “They need to work on some of their water systems and things like that, but I think growth would be a great thing.”

Though some look forward to it, others think some issues should be addressed before the big boom.

“Roads and traffic. If the roads are good, the traffic will flow,” area resident Carole Guynes said. “If the roads aren’t good, it’s not going to flow.”

“I don’t think you can stop growth, but I think you can do it in a controlled way where it doesn’t have a negative impact on the area,” Nova Guynes, another local resident, said.

The county is drafting a new land use plan that is set to be complete this year. It will address concerns like encroachment on agriculture and workforce housing.

If all goes smoothly, the board will be discussing another 2,300 homes planned development next month.

WWAY will bring you the latest from the meeting tonight.