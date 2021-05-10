Lightning strike causes chunk of road to fly through windshield, injuring 2

WALTON COUNTY, FL (WWAY) — Two people were injured Monday morning when a lightning strike caused a piece of road to break and fly through the windshield of a pickup truck in Florida, according to fire officials.

Around 7:30 a.m., officials were dispatched to a reported traffic crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10, near mile marker 81. Authorities later determined the incident involved a lightning strike that caused a chunk of road to fly through the truck’s windshield.

Authorities said two people who were in the vehicle at the time of the incident were hurt and taken to hospitals for treatment. No word on the extent of their injuries.

“Fortunately, most of the bad weather is past us now, but please be careful out there this morning,” firefighters said in a Facebook post. “Slow down and be on the lookout for storm damage and debris in the roadways.”

