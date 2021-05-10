Lucky Duck! Leland Fire rescues four ducklings from drain

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Talk about some lucky ducks
The The Leland Fire and Rescue responded to a Harris Teeter in Waterford over the weekend to a report of two ducklings stuck in a drainage area where their shipping trucks unload.
When they arrived, officers from the Leland Police Department were surprised to find four total ducklings stuck in the drainage area with an “agitated momma duck” nearby.
First responders were able to get the first three out with no problems. However, a special technique was used to get the last one to safety.
A volunteer from the Skywatch Bird Rescue also assisted in the rescue.