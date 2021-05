MYRTLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — One man has died after being caught in a rip current in Myrtle Beach Monday afternoon.

According to a report by lifeguards into the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, one man died and two others were able to swim safely back to shore.

It happened near 9th Avenue North shortly after 12 p.m.

The man’s identity has not been released.