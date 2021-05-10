Melissa Etheridge to take Wilson Center stage in November

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Award-winning singer, songwriter, and guitarist Melissa Etheridge will be taking the Wilson Center stage later this year.

The Grammy Award® winning musician will bring her unique sound to the Wilson Center on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

She is known for her songs like “Come To My Window,” “I’m the Only One,” and “I Will Never Be The Same.”

Tickets will go on sale to members of the Etheridge Nation fan club on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available online to Cape Fear Stage Members beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, with tickets going on sale online to the general public on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased online at here, or by contacting the Ticket Central box office. At present, Ticket Central is still maintaining minimal hours and is open for telephone sales only. Ticket Central may be reached by telephone (at 910) 362-7999; questions may also be directed to tickets@wilsoncentertickets.com.

The Wilson Center is located at 703 N 3rd Street in Wilmington.