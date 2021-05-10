NC gas prices could increase amid Colonial Pipeline cyberattack

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Gas prices around the state are continuing to rise to levels not seen in several years.

The current average price per gallon is $2.73, but that number could go up after a cyberattack shut down one of the nations’ largest sources of fuel.

During the past year, the average gas price in North Carolina has risen by over a dollar including a jump of 6 cents in the last week along.

While post-COVID travel optimism is playing a role, AAA Carolinas says the ransomware attack that caused the Colonial Pipeline to shut down could make prices go even higher.

This has many people worried about just how high gas will go.

“We’re planning a trip up to the Virginia area,” area resident Lou Stanton said. “We’re a little concerned there could be some gas shortages up there. Certainly the prices will be much higher. So we’re watching the news very closely on the developments.”

Stanton is still planning to take his trip despite the uncertainty surrounding the pipeline closure. He feels many others may decide to stay in town more often due to the inflated prices.

“We’ve got the Memorial Day weekend coming up pretty soon,” he said. “We’ll just have to wait and see. Let’s hope the situation is rectified. I suspect people are watching the situation closely to see what’s gonna develop.”

Stanton is optimistic prices will begin to level off before too long. In the meantime, Stanton says he is doing what he can to offset the rising gas prices.

“Always watching the gas prices, and I try to shop around,” Stanton said. “I find the best deals I can when I can. On a retired budget, it’s something you gotta keep your eye on.”

AAA Carolinas says rolling down your windows instead of using your air conditioning is one of the best ways to conserve fuel while prices are high.