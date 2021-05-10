North Carolina man accused of sex crimes facing new charges

KENANSVILLE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man charged by authorities earlier this year with taking indecent liberties with a child is facing additional charges after victims from years ago came forward.

News outlets report the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says that Delmus “Buddy” Foss was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child stemming from a Nov. 7, 2020 investigation.

After Foss’s arrest was made public, deputies say several adults came forward to make more accusations of sexual assault against the man that happened during their childhoods.

As a result, Foss was charged with two counts of first-degree rape for attacks in 1977 and in 1984.