North Carolina’s first turtle nest of 2021 season laid in Holden Beach

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The sea turtle nesting season is underway in North Carolina. The first nest reported for the 2021 season was laid in Holden Beach over the weekend.

The Holden Beach Turtle Patrol says the turtle that came ashore on Saturday was a very rare one — Kemp’s Ridley.

It is one of the most endangered species of sea turtle so HBTP says they are going to do everything they can to make sure all hatchlings make it into the water.

The incubation period is 50-60 days.

Turtle experts say Kemp’s Ridley turtles weigh 50-80 pounds, and this one weighed about 60-65 pounds.

The species typically nest just south of Texas in Mexico and there are usually only 3-4 nests in the United States per year.