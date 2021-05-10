Snow’s Cut Park to permanently close at the end of June

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Snow’s Cut Park will permanently close next month.

The county made the announced Monday stating significant shorelines erosion has caused steep embankments, which have compromised the septic system. In turn, that has caused sinkholes.

To make repairs, 40 trees would need to be removed which would only cause more erosion.

The county said it can’t guarantee the park is safe for visitors.

The playground equipment at Snows Cut Park will be relocated to River Road Park beginning this week, and the picnic shelters will begin to be removed in the coming weeks.

Snow’s Cut Park will close June 30.