Wilmington Sharks holding two hiring events this week for game day staff

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Sharks will host two open interview events this week to hire part-time game day operations staff for the 2021 season.

The first event will take place at the Wilmington Hampton Inn and Suites – Medical Center from 5 p.m.to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 10. Sharks front office staff will conduct open interviews with candidates seeking game day roles in various departments including food and beverage, game day operations, hospitality, usher/courtesy services and ticketing.

Candidates at the event will be asked to complete an application for employment and provide an approximation of their availability to work during the club’s 2021 season beginning in late-May.

The second event will take place at Buck Hardee Field at Legion Stadium, weather permitting, on Wednesday, May 12 from 5 PM to 7 PM. This event will serve as an application and open try-out for entertainment talent including on-field emcees, promotions team members and alternate mascot performers. Candidates attending are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and movement about the field of play during the application process, if necessary.

“Game day staff are an essential cog in the effective operations of the Wilmington Sharks and the club’s commitment to providing affordable, family entertainment to the greater Cape Fear community,” the organization wrote in a release.

The Wilmington Sharks, 2019 Coastal Plain League Franchise of the Year, will open the 2021 season against the Morehead City Marlins at Buck Hardee Field at Legion Park on Thursday, May 27 at 7:05 PM.