Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County is advising water consumers of a boil water advisory in place.

There is a busted water main line on Red Bug Road and several customers are still currently without water.

“Staff is working diligently to make the necessary repairs so that water can be restored to our customers as quickly as possible,” the county wrote in a release.

Customers on Red Bug Road, Giles Byrd Road, Mill Quarter Road, Thurman Road, Honey Hill Road, Sam Potts Hwy, and Bussy Road are affected.

The customers in these areas will need to boil their water for 24 hours to ensure that no bacteria is present in their water and that it is safe for human consumption