Carowinds delays opening water park due to worker shortage

(CNN) — The Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte says it’s delaying opening its water park by two weeks due to labor shortages.
The Carolina Harbor Waterpark was originally set to open May 29 but the new date is June 12.
A Carowinds spokesperson said the new opening date strikes an appropriate balance between their operating calendar and the availability of seasonal associates.
They said the availability of labor has been a challenge across a wide range of industries.
The amusement park itself will open on May 22 with limited capacity and other pandemic health measures.