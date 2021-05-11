CFCC to hold drive-in commencement ceremony this Friday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College will hold a drive-in graduation ceremony at its north campus to celebrate fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates.

Graduates will have the opportunity to cross the stage to receive their credentials while their guests watch and cheer them on from their vehicles.

The ceremony will be live streamed and recorded for guests unable to attend.

It will take place at the Cape Fear Community College North Campus, located at 4500 Blue Clay Road, at 9 a.m.