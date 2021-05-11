Get jazzed about live music returning to the Bellamy Mansion

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – – Outdoor live music is returning to the Cape Fear, and one venue tuning up to receive visitors is the Bellamy Mansion and Museum in Wilmington. Bellamy is partnering with the Cape Fear Jazz Society for the “Jazz at the Mansion” series, starting Thursday, May 13. The concerts start at 6:30 p.m. on the lawn, every second Thursday, from May through September. The mansion is located at 503 Market Street in Wilmington.

The list of performers includes:

May 13: Burnin’ Bridges Jazz Group

June 10: Natalie Boeyink Latin Jazz Group

July 8: The Manny Santos Jazz Group

August 12: Andrew Berinson Group

September 9: Taylor Lee Quartet

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, coolers and chairs. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Concerts will take place rain or shine, but if there’s inclement weather, a show will be cancelled. Bellamy Mansion and Museum Executive Director Gareth Evans says the events will follow all current state guidelines for safety during the pandemic.

Tickets are only available the day of the concert, starting at 6pm.

General Admission: $20

Members and Volunteers: $15

Student/Active Military: $10