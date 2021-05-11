House passes bill to bar Cooper from mandating COVID shot

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina House members on Monday approved a plan to curb the governor’s ability to mandate COVID-19 vaccines through executive action.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has shown no desire to exercise that power. The measure put forward by GOP Rep. Keith Kidwell would also bar state public health authorities and licensing agencies from requiring North Carolinians to get vaccinated in order to obtain a license.

It’s perhaps the most mild of a string of anti-vaccination proposals brought forward by Republican state lawmakers.

Ten House Democrats supported the plan that now heads to the Senate.