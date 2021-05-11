Israel, Hamas escalate fighting with no end in sight

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel stepped up its attacks on the Gaza Strip, flattening a high-rise building used by the Hamas militant group.

The fighting on Tuesday killed at least three militants in their hideouts as Palestinian rockets rained down almost nonstop on parts of Israel.

It was the heaviest fighting between the two bitter enemies since 2014, and it showed no signs of slowing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to expand the offensive.

Three women in Israel were killed by rocket fire.

The death toll in Gaza rose to 35 Palestinians, including 10 children.

Demonstrations erupted in Arab communities across Israel, where protesters set dozens of vehicles on fire.