Kids’ Day in the Park planned next month at Franklin Square Park in Southport

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Kids of all ages are invited to get creative and join area artists in Franklin Square Park in Southport next month.

The Associated Artists of Southport will host its annual Kids’ Day in the Park after it was put on hold last year.

It will take place on Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m

There will be jewelry making, flower potting, painting, and many types of arts and crafts. Kids can work with raw materials such as sand, bubbles, and balloons.

All activities are free. Brunswick County Smart Start will also assist with the activities.

Franklin Square Park is in Southport’s historic district at the intersection of Howe Street and E. West Street.