NC bill demands family access to bodycam footage in 5 days

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina senators are interested in altering parts of the state’s 2016 police body camera law in light of what’s happened recently following the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City.

A measure approved by a Senate committee on Monday would direct law enforcement to let family members of a person who died watch unedited officer body camera footage within five business days of any request.

- Advertisement -

A sheriff or police department could ask a judge to redact video.

Family members of Brown have spent the past few weeks in a legal battle to see the videos of the fatal encounter.