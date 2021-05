NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 2-year-old female British shorthair cat.

According to the staff at the New Hanover County Animal Shelter, she is very sweet and playful.

If you want to adopt her, a meet and greet is required.

You’ll need to call the shelter to set up an appointment.

New Hanover County Animal Control is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.