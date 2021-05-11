School shooting in Russia kills 9 people; suspect arrested

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials say a gunman attacked a school in the city of Kazan and nine people have been killed.

Officials said the dead in Tuesday’s shooting are seven students, a teacher and a school worker. Authorities also say 21 others have been hospitalized with wounds.

- Advertisement -

Tatarstan governor Rustam Minnikhanov said four boys and three girls, all eighth graders, died in the shooting. Russian media said some students were able to escape the building during the attack.

The governor said the shooter was 19, has been arrested and a firearm was registered in his name.

Authorities said additional security measures were put into place in all schools in Kazan, a city 430 miles east of Moscow.

President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences.