Texas man seen with tiger arrested after high-speed chase

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) — After a high-speed chase, Texas law enforcement arrested the man seen taking in a tiger spotted roaming loose in a Houston neighborhood Sunday. However, the tiger is still missing.

Multiple police sources identified the man as 28-year-old Victor Cuevas. Cuevas, who is currently out on bond on an unrelated murder charge, is known to possess several exotic animals.The search for Cuevas began Sunday when he drove off with the tiger just as police arrived to question him about the situation. On Monday night, he was taken into custody to the Fort Bend County jail.

He was supposed to turn himself in at 8:15 p.m. at the Harris County jail. Instead, Cuevas’ lawyer said Houston police picked him up at his mother’s house and took him to the Fort Bend County jail.

Cuevas is charged with felony evading arrest.

Cuevas’ lawyer, Michael Elliott, was furious as he talked to the media Monday night.

