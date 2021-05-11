Unbeaten in 2021, Hoggard Softball looks to remain perfect in East Finals

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–It’s been bombs away for the Hoggard High School softball team in 2021. The Vikings have hit 17 home runs as a team this season and find themselves one game away from playing in yet another state championship series.

A majority of the Hoggard players were in this same situation two years ago, before ultimately falling in the state championships to South Caldwell. They say this is something they’ve been waiting for, a true chance at redemption for the Vikings.

“For the girls who were there sophomore year, I feel like we’ve had something to prove after that year,”says Hoggard senior pitcher Icess Tresvik. “It was really tough losing that ,but we wanted to get back to where we were last year, but then covid happened. So, we were really wanting to keep going and try to get a ring this year. Especially for some of our seniors, since this is our last year and we have something to prove.”

The undefeated season for the Vikings hasn’t come without hardwork, dedication, and most of all playing for each other. This group says that’s something they have been building on for years.

“A lot of the girls I’ve played with since I was in rec ball,” Hoggard senior Amber Small says. “So, it’s really nice that we all get to still play with each other and build relationships with the people we haven’t known the whole time. We’ve gotten stronger as the season has went on.”

Now, Hoggard will get to put their game to the ultimate test once again. The Vikings will host Fuquay-Varina on Tuesday night in the Class 4A East Finals. The Bengals are riding a seven game win streak, giving up just three runs during that stretch.

The Vikings know it won’t be an easy matchup, but they plan to lean on their expierences from two years ago. They say this team is better than they were in 2019 and they’re ready to go out and prove that.

“Our lineup and our fielding is like 10 times better than it was freshman year,” says Hoggard junior Allie Royal. “So, I think we’ll be fine in states if we get there, but it’s a really big deal for me and the whole team to have this opporunity.”

First pitch between the Vikings and Bengals is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday night at Hoggard High School.