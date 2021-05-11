What is Ransomware?

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A recent ransomware attack on a major gas pipeline has affected thousands of drivers on the East coast… but what exactly is a ransomware attack?

Local cyber security expert and owner of CMIT Solutions, David Usher, said ransomware attacks are occurring more frequently, and usually start in one of two ways.

Most scenarios involve phishing, when someone sends an email or message pretending to be someone they’re not, asking you to click a link.

Hackers also take advantage of old software. Usher said if you don’t keep software up to date, hackers can sometimes find holes in the code and find their way in.

“Basically what the bad actors are trying to do, once they get access to your system, they’ll encrypt it,” Usher explained. “And that way, when you go to open up your computer, you can’t see anything but a screen that just says, ‘If you want to access your information, please contact this 800 number.'”

Usher said that in these attacks, the hacker will demand a certain amount of money. In most cases when people refuse to pay, hackers will delete all their information and lock them out for good.