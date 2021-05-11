Wilmington Police looking for missing teenage girl

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department needs your help finding a teenage girl who’s gone missing.

Kyndall Dawn McLain, 17, was last seen in the 1500 block of 41st Street on Sunday, May 9.

McClain was last seen wearing jean shorts, a white-colored mid-rift hoodie with long sleeves, and a red and green design.

Police say that McLain may be in the company of her cousin: Kayla Renee Ward, 24.

If you see her, please call 911 immediately.

All other information should be directed to the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.