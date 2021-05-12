‘Born-alive’ abortion measure clears North Carolina Senate

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s Senate has approved a bill to require doctors to provide the same duty of care for children born alive after attempted abortions that they would for any other newborn child.

Those who fail to make such effort to safeguard a child born after an abortion attempt could face civil penalties and be charged with a misdemeanor.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper rejected a similar measure in 2019.

Democrats and abortion rights groups fear the bill approved Tuesday by the Senate would stifle a woman’s right not to carry out her pregnancy.

The latest proposal now heads to the House.