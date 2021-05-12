Brunswick County Association of Realtors speaks on increase in local home sales

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — An uptick seen in the number of homes being sold across Brunswick County last month. According to the Brunswick County Association of Realtors, last month the residential real estate market saw a substantial increase in both units sold and new listings, compared to last year.

More than half of the homes sold were at or above their listing price, and the average number of days on the market hit an all-time low of just 50 days.

“Currently in Brunswick County, we have 464 active listings which is unprecedented, and normally our normal inventory, what you would call a normal inventory, where you know, there was a bigger pool of sellers than there were of buyers, our inventory usually ranges around 2,000 to 2,400 home units,” said Bob Percesepe, President Elect of the Brunswick County Association of Realtors.

The association says Brunswick County saw more than $228 million in total sales last month, which was a more than a 72% jump in sales from April 2020.