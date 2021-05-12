Celebration of life ceremony to be held Thursday in honor football player killed in boating incident

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The West Brunswick High School community will hold a ceremony to honor the life of a student who died in a boating incident over the weekend.

Brunswick County Schools says “Johnnie Magbie: A Night of Remembrance” will take place Thursday at 8 p.m. at the WBHS football stadium.

- Advertisement -

It is open to the public. If there is a weather issue and it will be moved inside where family and students will have priority in the gym and COVID protocols would be followed.

The family asks those wanting to attend to wear green or pink in honor of Magbie.

On Sunday, Magbie and his family were riding boating in Horry County, SC when his older brother, 28-year-old Ahykeem Jones, fell into the water. The Horry County Coroner’s Office says Magbie jumped in after him attempting to save him, but both men died.

Head football coach Brett Hickman along with other football players spoke to WWAY about Magbie, calling him “more than just a teammate or a friend.”