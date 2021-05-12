Gov. Roy Cooper speaks on gas supply as Colonial Pipeline resumes service

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Colonial Pipeline announced Wednesday evening that it had restarted operations days after it was forced to shut down by a group of hackers.

However, it will be several days before deliveries return to normal. GasBuddy reported that 69 percent of North Carolina gas stations were out of fuel as of 5:23 p.m. Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

“It’s been pretty aggravating,” said driver Henry Carpenter. “I’m sure there’s a lot of people that’s not going to have gas.”

Carpenter says he had to drive his motorcycle to work Wednesday morning because his truck was too low on gas.

“We’ve been looking for gas for two days now, and everywhere we stop at, no one has gas,” he said. Carpenter and his family finally found gas at the Exxon in Winnabow at the corner of US 17 and 87.

“My boss called me and told me that his daughter rode by here and seen a tanker truck, so I think this is the only place left in the area that has gas,” Carpenter said.

Gov. Roy Cooper commented on the situation during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper Wednesday afternoon.

“I’ll tell you, this should not be a gas supply problem but panic buying has made that a fact,” Cooper said. “So we’re also telling people please don’t buy gas if you don’t really need it right now.”

As the Colonial Pipeline restores fuel deliveries over the next few days, Gov. Cooper is working to increase the supply in our state.

“We’ve gotten a waiver from the EPA to increase the amount of fuel coming in,” Cooper said. “What we’ve got to do though is to get people to calm down and to make sure that we get this pipeline up and running as quickly as possible.”

Cooper says he’s been told by Colonial that supply should return to normal over the weekend. On Wednesday, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline jumped above $3.00 for the first time since 2016.

AAA and other officials remind drivers not to get gas until you really need it, and try to conserve fuel until things get back to normal.