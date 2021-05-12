Holcomb finishes second as Cape Fear golfers compete in the state championship

PINEHURST, NC (WWAY)–Laney High School senior Grace Holcomb was one of the many golfers from across the Cape Fear that competed in the state tournament this week. Holcomb wrapped up her prep career for the Buccaneers on Tuesday by finishing Runner-Up in Class 4A.

She completed the championship round with a 69 on the day, which was one shot under par. Holcomb finished just one stroke back of state champion Macy Pate’s score of 68.

Below, are the final scores from all of our Cape Fear area boys and girls golfers in the state tournament.

CLASS 3A Girls

16th: Jillian Fatkin – 89 (+17) South Brunswick High School

T18th: Lindley Cox – 93 (+21) Topsail High School

T37th: Eliza Fogleman – 106 (+34) Topsail High School

41st: Lillian Swan – 112 (+40) Topsail High School

Team Scores

6th: Topsail High School – 311 (+95)

CLASS 4A Girls

2nd: Grace Holcomb – 69 (-1) Laney High School

CLASS 3A Boys

T37th: Parker Bumgarner – 81 (+9) South Brunswick High School

CLASS 4A Boys

T26: Tate Bowyer – 82 (+10) Hoggard High School

T26: Dylan Workman – 82 (+10) Laney High School