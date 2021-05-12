Late inning herorics lifts Hoggard Softball back into the Class 4A State Champioship

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Hoggard softball team is once again on their way to the Class 4A State Championship series. The Vikings scored two runs in the bottom of the 7th inning on Tuesday night to knock off Fuquay-Varina in the East Finals, 3-2.

Allie Royal got the scoring started for the Vikings in the 4th inning. The Hoggard junior hit a no-doubt home run over the left field fence to make it 1-0, it was her 5th longball of the season.

The top of the 6th inning is when things started to get interesting, the Bengals finally got the big hit they were looking for. Mariah Stephens hammered a pitch down the left field line that scored two to make it 2-1 Fuquay-Varina.

The score remained 2-1 headed to the bottom of the 7th, that’s when the Vikings showed why they’re one of the top teams in the state.

In what could’ve been her final game, senior Skyler Walker went the other way for a solo home run to tie the game up at two apiece.

“We never give up, we just keep going, even if we’re down,”says Hoggard senior Skyler Walker. “We’re still just going to keep our hopes up and keep playing like we always do.”

Hoggard wasn’t done in the inning. A double by Jordan Martin and sac-fly from Allie Royal set up the Vikings to walk-off the game with a wild pitch just one batter later. The win advances Hoggard into the state championship series yet again. They fell to South Caldwell in three games back in 2019.

“I’m still shaking from it, it’s so cool,” says Viking sophomore Jordan Martin. “It means a lot because it’s my first year playing this much and coming in here no one is expecting much from me. Hitting that and coming in and winning it all just seems so like I don’t know like it’s not real, unbelievable.”

This time around they will take on undefeated East Forsyth out of the western side of the Class 4A bracket. The Eagles advanced to the title game with a 2-1 win over South Caldwell. The state championship series will take place on May 14th & 15th.