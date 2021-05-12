Ohio’s million-dollar idea: Lottery prizes for vaccinations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has unrolled incentives including a weekly $1 million lottery prize and drawings for college scholarships to encourage people to get vaccinated.

With three weeks to go before most coronavirus health orders in Ohio lift June 2, DeWine’s bid is designed to prevent unnecessary loss of life.

During a primetime address Wednesday, he said the lifting of restrictions covers all remaining directives including the mask mandate but excludes the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

DeWine said the widespread availability and effectiveness of the vaccine means it’s time to end the health orders.

The move was lauded by business organizations in the state.