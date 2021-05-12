Road closure planned as crews improve storm drainage system in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A section of South Franklin Street will temporarily close this month while crews improve the storm drainage system in downtown Whiteville.

The road will be closed between Caldis Street and Madison Street (U.S. 701 Business) between 8 a.m. Monday and 5 p.m. May 28. The closure also will include a nearby portion of Caldis Street.

Due to traffic restrictions on some side streets, the signed detour will direct motorists on Main and South Lee streets.

A combination of maintenance employees and contractors for the N.C. Department of Transportation will replace a crossline pipe buried underneath South Franklin Street with a larger piping system. The upgrade will allow more stormwater to safely flow through the downtown area.

The NCDOT is doing the work ahead of a storm-drainage improvement project by the town for the same vicinity.

During the May 17-28 closure, the NCDOT also will improve the drainage ditches along this stretch of South Franklin Street, as well as perform major pavement repairs at its intersection with Madison Street; the repairs will necessitate occasional – but brief – lane closures on Madison Street.

The overall work by NCDOT will cost an estimated $120,000.