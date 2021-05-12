Wilmington Sharks single game tickets on sale Thursday

WILMINGTON, NC (News Release) — Single game tickets to all 35 Wilmington Sharks home games will be available for purchase online at wilmingtonsharks.com at 10 AM EST on Thursday, May 13.

Single game ticket prices are as follows: $8 for General Admission seats throughout the ballpark, $10 for seats in the Reserved Level and $12 for seats in the Home Plate Box Level. Season ticket, partial season ticket and flex plan tickets remain available for purchase as well.

Per guidance from the State of North Carolina, the Sharks’ season and home opening game on May 27 will be subject to a capacity limited to 50 percent though the club is confident Buck Hardee Field will be granted full capacity for all remaining games.

There will not be a mandate for all fans to wear masks and facial coverings while attending games but the team continues to encourage personal safety measures to prevent the risk of exposure to COVID-19. The Sharks will also continue to provide safe and socially distanced options to fans at Buck Hardee Field throughout the season. Additionally, hand sanitizer will be available throughout the ballpark along with regularity scheduled sanitizing in high-traffic fan areas including restrooms.

The Sharks will host a full slate of nightly promotions beginning with Family Fun Day Sundays featuring pre-game catch on the field and kids will be allowed to run the bases post-game weather permitting. Mad Deals and Military Mondays will feature discounts on concessions and complimentary admission with identification for all military personal. Midweek will feature Two-For-Tuesdays, Jaws and Paws Wednesdays where fans are encouraged to bring their canine friends to the game. Then, the weekend begins with Thirsty Thursdays featuring fan-favorite dollar beer specials followed by Fintastic Fridays featuring drink specials on Landshark and foam shark-fin headwear giveaways.

Additionally, the club will continue its legacy of presenting unique and entertaining special promotional nights with themes and giveaways for fans of all ages.

The Sharks will celebrate Opening Night on Thursday, May 27 with the first Thirsty Thursday of the season and a magnet schedule giveaway at the gate for fans.

The first Friday of the season on June 4 will bring Super Hero Night to Buck Hardee Field followed by a salute to local heroes with Teacher Appreciation Night on Saturday, June 5. Also on June 5, the club will giveaway Hawaiian-themed youth replica jerseys. Faith and Family Night on Sunday, June 6 will close the first complete weekend of Sharks home matchups.

Fan-favorite fireworks will light the skies over Buck Hardee Field for the first time in 2021 on Friday, June 11 followed by an exciting in-park cash giveaway on Saturday, June 12. The Sharks will conclude the weekend with Autism Awareness Night on Sunday, June 13.

The beach comes inland to the ballpark for Beach Weekend beginning Thursday, June 17 and caps on Father’s Day Sunday, June 20 for a Family Fun Day Sunday. On Saturday, June 19 the team will host their salute to essential workers by honoring all healthcare workers. On Friday, June 25 the Sharks celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of film classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory at the ballpark.

The first week of July brings consecutive post-game fireworks shows to Buck Hardee Field as part of a two-night Findependence celebration on Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3.

Then, on Thursday, July 8 Santa Sharky comes to town for Christmas in July featuring a holiday toy drive at the ballpark. Two nights later on Saturday, July 10, the Sharks will present the second youth jersey giveaway of the season in addition to honoring First Responders as part of the club’s season-long essential and frontline worker celebrations.

On Saturday, July 17, the team honors 2021 North Carolina Sports Hall-of-Fame inductee, New Hanover High School alumnus and Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Trot Nixon with a bobblehead giveaway depicting the big leaguer in his high school years. Nixon will be in-park to throw the ceremonial first pitch and sign autographs for fans.

The final weekend of the regular season from Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24 brings the Olympic Games to Buck Hardee Field in recognition of the summer games. The weekend begins with Dollar Hot Dog Night on July 22, continues with post-game fireworks on July 23 along with Military Appreciation Night on when the Sharks will take the field in jerseys recognizing the centennial anniversary of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to be auctioned for sale to fans.

The Sharks regular season home slate and promotional schedule concludes with Fan Appreciation Night on Friday, July 30.

For additional information, to purchase individual game tickets or ticket packages visit www.wilmingtonsharks.com or call the Sharks front office at 910-343-5621.