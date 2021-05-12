WPD honors officers for police week, Kidder St. survivor says ‘thank you’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police Department honored officers and civilians who have gone above and beyond at an awards ceremony on Tuesday.

The officers were honored for several things, like running into a burning building and rescuing a person with the help of a civilian, and resolving incidents peacefully, like when a man opened fire on SWAT officers during a standoff in Creekwood in September.

“Those officers chose not to use deadly force because they are professionals, they’re highly trained, and they used sound judgment and they took everything into consideration,” Chief Donny Williams said.

The Creekwood community took the time to present an award to Chief Williams, an award that Williams says is one of his greatest honors.

“To have the community say we appreciate what you are doing, what your men and women are doing, especially this week and in this environment where law enforcement is now, it’s just was such…it just meant a lot to me,” Williams said.

A moment of the ceremony that particularly tugged at the officer’s heartstrings, Zy’keria Crawford, a survivor of the Kidder Street shooting made an appearance to thank the officers for having a hand in saving her life.

“To see that young lady there from where I saw her in the ICU to standing up there yesterday on that stage thanking Officer Warren, I think that was something special,” Williams said.

Special, but not their first time seeing Crawford after that night. Chief Williams and Officer Warren, the officer that took Crawford to the hospital, visited her in the ICU.

“It was a very touching visit for me to see how grateful and thankful that mom, that grandma, and that aunt were to Officer Warren,” Williams said. “They just hugged him and hugged him and hugged him. I teared up, I had to end up going into the bathroom.”

Taking time out of the week to honor the good, but with criminals still out there, Williams emphasizes their mission and purpose.

“Our job is to have a great relationship with our community but it is also a part of our job is order maintenance,” Williams said. “Criminals out there that are committing violations of the law we are going to arrest them.”