Insurance investigators look into the Paradise Cove fire

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) —Last month, the fire tore through several buildings, with residents jumping from windows to escape.

Today, insurance investigators were on the property looking at the damage. The Carolina Beach Fire Department already releasing a report, with an approximate location of where the fire began.

Investigators with the fire department say, there was no data to support an intentionally set fire, mechanical failure, or any building feature that may have started the fire.

Fire Chief Alan Griffin says there will be a new update next week.