Gas stations begin to regain fuel as Colonial Pipeline returns to normal operations

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Things are returning to normal at gas stations across the Cape Fear, just 4 days after Colonial Pipeline announced that it would return to normal operations after facing a ransomware cyberattack.

Panic buying at the pumps left many gas station without fuel, making those with gas a hot commodity, and hard to find. Now as tanker trucks begin to refill the pumps with gas, things are slowly returning to normal.

One woman spoke with WWAY about her experience getting gas just a few days after Colonial Pipeline’s announcement that they would return to normal operations.

“I can see from the street that a lot of gas places are open, there’s hardly any lines like this place here. We just rolled up, and we’re able to get our gas, and we’re getting ready to get out of here. So I’m very happy that things are opening back up,” said Paula Moore, motorist.

Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency in North Carolina on Monday, temporarily suspending motor vehicle fuel regulations to ensure adequate fuel supply supplies throughout the state. The state of emergency has not yet been lifted.