More than 50 Myrtle Beach area officers need re-certification to carry weapons

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Dozens of police officers in the Grand Strand will need re-certification to carry weapons.

The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy made changes to Class 3 certifications in April that will take effect July 1.

“What prompted these changes is that we learned there were a lot of agencies who were using their people not properly. They were actually having people do things they were not trained to do and certainly not certified to do,” SCCJA Director Jackie Swindler said. He said this was happening statewide.

