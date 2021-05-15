Myrtle Beach woman charged with mishandling narcotics while working as nurse at Grand Strand Medical Center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A former nurse at the Grand Strand Medical Center has been charged for allegedly mishandling Schedule II narcotics while employed at the hospital, according to an arrest warrant.

While employed as a registered nurse at the hospital in April, Lisa D. Tackett, 58, of Myrtle Beach, failed to document unspecified amounts of morphine and hydromorphone and was not able to account for their whereabouts, the warrant obtained by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said.

