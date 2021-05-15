Police fire tear gas on banned Palestinian march in Paris

PARIS (AP) — French riot police fired tear gas and used water cannons on defiant protesters supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip despite a ban on Saturday’s demonstration in the French capital.

Thousands of people marched peacefully in other cities in France and elsewhere in Europe, including in London, Madrid, Brussels and Rome.

In Paris, protesters scattered and played cat and mouse with security forces in the city’s northern neighborhoods after their starting point for the march was blocked. The Paris police chief had ordered 4,200 security forces into the streets and police said 44 people were arrested.