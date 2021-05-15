Port City Community Church will no longer be requiring masks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In light of the new mask mandate being removed, Pastor Mike Ashcraft of Port City Community Church issued an announcement saying it will no longer be requiring masks at it’s services.

Ashcraft said in part, “Our willingness to all wear masks together, and work together, so we could be together in the safest way possible has allowed us to not only sustain, but gain momentum through this difficult season. But now we are entering a new season.”

Ashcraft recognized that many will feel more comfortable wearing masks in larger gatherings and said that is “completely fine.”

It will continue to require masks in Treasure Island, their children’s ministry for kindergarten through fifth grade.