Soldiers who perished on secret mission are memorialized

PORTLAND, ME (AP) — Families who’ve fought for recognition for soldiers who died while traveling to Vietnam for a secret mission have something to celebrate.

Families of more than 20 fallen soldiers attended the unveiling of a memorial Saturday in Maine.

93 U.S. soldiers, three South Vietnamese and 11 crew members were on a chartered flight that disappeared between Guam and the Philippines in 1962.

Susie Linale, of Omaha, Nebraska, said she hopes the memorial brings some closure.

It was built by a private organization in Columbia Falls, Maine.