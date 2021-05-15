Tresvik pitches a one-hitter, Hoggard Softball wins game one of Class 4A State Championship

LEXINGTON, NC (WWAY)–One run was all the Hoggard High School softball team needed on Friday night to win the first game of the NCHSAA Class 4A State Championship series against East Forsyth, 1-0.

The Vikings got stellar performance inside the circle from senior Icess Tresvik. The North Carolina A&T commit threw seven shutout innings allowing just one Eagle hit. The win improves her record to now (19-0) on the season.

The lone run of the game for Hoggard came courtesy of fellow senior Amber Small. In the bottom of the 4th inning, Small hammered a triple in the right centerfield gap. The relay throw in got past the third baseman allowing Small to come in and score the only run of the ballgame.

Sydney Short led the Vikings offensively in the win going (2-3) at the plate. East Forsyth got an equally impressive pitching performance from Keirston Deal. The Eagle junior struck out 12 in six innings of work, she allowed just one unearned run on four hits.

Game two of the best-of-three series is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at North Davidson High School. A win for Hoggard in game two would secure the school’s first ever softball state championship.