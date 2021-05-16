Israel stages new round of heavy airstrikes on Gaza City

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli warplanes have unleashed a series of heavy airstrikes in Gaza City hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled the fourth war with Gaza’s Hamas rulers would rage on.

Explosions rocked the city from north to south for 10 minutes early Monday.

The attack was heavier, on a wider area and lasted longer than a series of air raids 24 hours earlier in which 42 Palestinians were killed.

The strike early Sunday was the deadliest single attack in the latest round of violence between Israel and the Hamas militant group that rules Gaza.

In a televised address Sunday, Netanyahu said Israel’s attacks were continuing at “full-force” and will “take time.“

Hamas also pressed on, launching rockets from civilian areas in Gaza toward civilian areas in Israel.