Missing Brunswick County teen

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen at South Brunswick High School on Friday.

Victoria Bird is 5’5″ and weighs 120lbs. She has black hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue hoodie, black leggings, tennis shoes, and carrying a book bag.

Police do not know how she was traveling or where she was traveling to but said she could possibly in Winnabow or Leland area.