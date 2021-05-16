Wrightsville Beach restaurant recognizes National Mimosa Day with world’s largest champagne flute

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) —It’s National Mimosa Day, and one local restaurant in Wrightsville Beach is recognizing the day with an attempt at filling the world’s largest champagne flute.

Oceanic Restaurant kicked off the spring brunch season with its “Orangina’s Big Splash” event.

Restaurant guests were able to pour Orangina, bottle-by-bottle to fill the 33-gallon flute. The current Guinness world record-holding champagne flute is 26.54 gallons. The Oceanic’s general manager said the proceeds from the event will go to a good cause.

“The hospitality industry, restaurant industry, really, really got hit hard. So, we’re just trying to give back a little bit, do what we can for our fellow, you know, restaurant workers, hospitality industry, where it has really felt the pain,” said Mark Zecher, The Oceanic’s general manager.

Those dining at the restaurant will be able to order Orangina mimosas or Orangina glass bottles for the entire month of May, and a portion of proceeds will go to the NC Restaurant Workers Relief Fund.