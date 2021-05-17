City of Whiteville issues statement as community raises concerns over safety

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The City of Whiteville issued a statement on Monday as the community raises concerns over safety after a shooting near a park last week.

Two people were shot at the Sandy Ridge Apartments on Nolan Ave. in Whiteville around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police say. The apartment complex is located next to a ball park where games were reportedly taking place at the same time as the shooting.

Dashad Maultsby has been charged in that incident.

The statement reads as follows:

The City has experienced recent events that have citizens concerned for their safety. The City of Whiteville is committed to ensuring the safety of its visitors, residents and park users. The City of Whiteville is committed to doing everything possible, within the law, to make our City a safe place to live, work and visit. Each community must working together will help ensure the safety of its citizens. Thank you for your support and for your commitment to assist the City in addressing crime.

If you see something out of the ordinary, you are asked to report the incident to 911 and the Whiteville Police Department will respond to investigate.