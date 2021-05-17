Gas Buddy estimates about half of gas stations in NC are still without fuel

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — North Carolina gas prices have risen 15.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.92/g today, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices in North Carolina are 30.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.22/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina is priced at $2.59/g today while the most expensive is $3.69/g, a difference of $1.10/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.59/g while the highest is $3.69/g, a difference of $1.10/g.

From the worst until now *every* state has seen solid recovery in outages.

STATE/PEAK OUT/CURRENT OUT

AL 9.5%/7.1%

DE 5.0%/2.7%

FL 31.2%/16.8%

GA 51.0%/39.4%

KT 3.2%/2.1%

MD 43.2%/24.1%

MS 7.7%/5.8%

NC 74.9%/50.1%

SC 54.2%/44.9%

TN 34.4%/24.4%

VA 57.9%/28.8%

WV 6.9%/5.1% — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 17, 2021



The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03/g today. The national average is up 16.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.17/g higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in North Carolina and the national average going back ten years:

May 17, 2020: $1.69/g (U.S. Average: $1.86/g)

May 17, 2019: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

May 17, 2018: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

May 17, 2017: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

May 17, 2016: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 17, 2015: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

May 17, 2014: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

May 17, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

May 17, 2012: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

May 17, 2011: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.94/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fayetteville- $2.91/g, up 13.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.78/g.

Charlotte- $2.92/g, up 15.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.77/g.

Greensboro- $2.94/g, up 18.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.76/g.

“The national average gas price surged last week thanks to big price jumps in Southeastern states due to the previously shut down Colonial Pipeline, but most areas outside that region saw smaller fluctuations,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With the pipeline now back in service, I expect prices to come down in the hardest hit states, specifically the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Virginia. The drops should lead the national average to soon fall back under the $3 per gallon mark, but motorists shouldn’t get too excited- prices may start to head higher in a few weeks should Memorial Day gasoline demand be red hot. In addition, motorists in the affected areas should see outage numbers continue to decline this week, especially early in the week when gasoline demand tends to be lowest. I’m optimistic that there will be enough recovery by Memorial Day for motorists in these states to fill up without having to search for gasoline.”