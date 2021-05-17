Hoggard names John Lucas as new head volleyball coach

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Hoggard High School announced their new head volleyball coach on Monday afternoon. John Lucas was hired to take over the Viking program headed into the fall.

Lucas spent the previous season as an assistant coach on the staff at Ashley High School. He is a 2014 graduate of Lees-McRae College where he was team captain of their volleyball team.

Prior to arriving in Wilmington he was an assistant coach with Clemson University, the College of Charleston, and the College of William and Mary.

He will take over a Hoggard volleyball program that went (35-9) over the past two seasons.